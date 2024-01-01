Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

47,217 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4LU086861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Elantra