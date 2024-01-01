Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 19701 kilometers below market average! SPORT | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF 4D Sedan 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Dual Clutch DCT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

37,710 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11067638
  2. 11067638
  3. 11067638
  4. 11067638
  5. 11067638
  6. 11067638
  7. 11067638
  8. 11067638
  9. 11067638
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LB9LU028118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63233A
  • Mileage 37,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 19701 kilometers below market average!

SPORT | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF

4D Sedan 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Dual Clutch DCT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior 5,465 KM $40,652 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 58,141 KM $48,806 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 21,438 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra