2020 Hyundai Elantra
Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63233A
- Mileage 37,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 19701 kilometers below market average!
SPORT | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF
4D Sedan 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Dual Clutch DCT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Kitchener Hyundai
