2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
18,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2LU977702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED SUN & TECH | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | SUNROOF | PREFERRED SUN & TECH | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | SUNROOF | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
