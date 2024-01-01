Menu
Dark Blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Hyundai Elantra

37,997 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,997KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3LU930257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Dark Blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2020 Hyundai Elantra