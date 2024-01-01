$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,997KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF3LU930257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,997 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dark Blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 211,931 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 95,010 KM $20,839 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion AS IS | SEL | AUTO | AC | POWER GRAOUP | 218,882 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2020 Hyundai Elantra