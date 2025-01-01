Menu
Account
Sign In
Orange 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Hyundai Elantra

90,895 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12704586

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12704586
  2. 12704586
  3. 12704586
  4. 12704586
  5. 12704586
  6. 12704586
  7. 12704586
  8. 12704586
  9. 12704586
  10. 12704586
  11. 12704586
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7LU091200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4896
  • Mileage 90,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Orange 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 90,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 198,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 58,719 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2020 Hyundai Elantra