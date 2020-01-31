Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

836 Courtland Ave., Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

  1. 4675332
  2. 4675332
  3. 4675332
  4. 4675332
  5. 4675332
  6. 4675332
  7. 4675332
  8. 4675332
  9. 4675332
  10. 4675332
  11. 4675332
  12. 4675332
  13. 4675332
  14. 4675332
  15. 4675332
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4675332
  • Stock #: 2598
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU953194
Exterior Colour
Denim
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Hyundai Elantra's. Priced from 17,500 and up based on features and kilometres at the time of purchase. These cars have approximately 15,000 kms and we have a few colours to choose from. These vehicles are Preferred trims some have sun and safety package, featuring heated seats, heated steering wheel, blindspot monitoring, pre-collision system, lane departure with active lane keep assist, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto high beams, and much more. Very fuel efficient and sprite two litre engine with continuously variable transmission. Great for a commuter car, grocery getter or first car. These vehicles have the balance of Hyundais manufacturer warranty at 5 years and 100,000kms and roadside assistance included for the full 5 years or 100,000kms. Former daily rental, plus HST and Lics.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

2019 Hino 338 Base
 82,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana G250...
 23,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana G250...
 23,000 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

836 Courtland Ave., Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617

Send A Message