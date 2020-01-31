2020 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra's. Priced from 17,500 and up based on features and kilometres at the time of purchase. These cars have approximately 15,000 kms and we have a few colours to choose from. These vehicles are Preferred trims some have sun and safety package, featuring heated seats, heated steering wheel, blindspot monitoring, pre-collision system, lane departure with active lane keep assist, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto high beams, and much more. Very fuel efficient and sprite two litre engine with continuously variable transmission. Great for a commuter car, grocery getter or first car. These vehicles have the balance of Hyundais manufacturer warranty at 5 years and 100,000kms and roadside assistance included for the full 5 years or 100,000kms. Former daily rental, plus HST and Lics.

