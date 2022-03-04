2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,962 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 8 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8475918

8475918 Stock #: 972108

972108 VIN: KMHD84LF9LU972108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,809 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

