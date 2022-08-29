$23,922+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred PREFERRED | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,922
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9299569
- Stock #: OP4522
- VIN: KMHD84LF9LU981472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD IVT
Grey
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.