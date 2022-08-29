Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

39,116 KM

Details Description Features

$23,922

+ tax & licensing
$23,922

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred PREFERRED | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred PREFERRED | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,922

+ taxes & licensing

39,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9299569
  • Stock #: OP4522
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9LU981472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD IVT
Grey


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

