2020 Hyundai Elantra

28,865 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9338404
  • Stock #: 051332
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU051332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,865 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 34,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD
 81,169 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic TOU...
 86,520 KM
$26,492 + tax & lic

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
