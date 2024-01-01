Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>RARE N LINE MODEL! ***WARRANTY AVAILABLE*** LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! <br /></span></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

183,771 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

N LINE *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

N LINE *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1709745831
  2. 1709745831
  3. 1709745830
  4. 1709745831
  5. 1709745836
  6. 1709745831
  7. 1709745831
  8. 1709745836
  9. 1709745835
  10. 1709745830
  11. 1709745830
  12. 1709745829
  13. 1709745829
  14. 1709745832
  15. 1709745828
  16. 1709745827
  17. 1709745831
  18. 1709745831
  19. 1709745830
  20. 1709745831
  21. 1709745831
  22. 1709745831
  23. 1709745830
  24. 1709745827
  25. 1709745831
  26. 1709745830
  27. 1709745824
  28. 1709745831
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22807
  • Mileage 183,771 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE N LINE MODEL! ***WARRANTY AVAILABLE*** LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE *HEATED SEATS* 107,366 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX *BLUETOOTH* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Kia Forte LX *BLUETOOTH* 143,117 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX *HEATED SEATS* 126,567 KM $18,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT