G2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Essential ESSENTIAL | HYBRID | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Hatchback I4 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

44,977 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

ESSENTIAL | HYBRID |AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

ESSENTIAL | HYBRID |AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC75LCXLU201618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,977 KM

Vehicle Description

G2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Essential ESSENTIAL | HYBRID | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

4D Hatchback I4 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid