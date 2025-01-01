Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

47,431 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack

13173560

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA58LU531865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack
47,431 KM $22,999
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

