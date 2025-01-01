$22,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA58LU531865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,431 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Red Colour Pack 47,431 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door EX PREMIUM IVT 49,993 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn Touring-L 123,772 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2020 Hyundai KONA