$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2020 Hyundai KONA
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
17,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8255098
- Stock #: 61741A
- VIN: KM8K6CAA9LU506726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,436 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2