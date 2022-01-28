Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

17,436 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 8255098
  2. 8255098
  3. 8255098
Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

17,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255098
  • Stock #: 61741A
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA9LU506726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 73,757 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 75,902 KM
$19,329 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 104,763 KM
$23,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory