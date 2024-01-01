$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63667A
- Mileage 109,747 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai Palisade ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | ESSENTIAL |
4D Sport Utility V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809