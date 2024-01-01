Menu
2020 Hyundai Palisade ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | ESSENTIAL | 4D Sport Utility V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

109,747 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,747KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R2DHE2LU049816

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 63667A
  • Mileage 109,747 KM

2020 Hyundai Palisade ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | ESSENTIAL |

4D Sport Utility V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

