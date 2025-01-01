$28,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE AWD - LTHR! 7 PASS! 360 CAM! HUD! DUAL ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Used
130,890KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4402
- Mileage 130,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Winter tires included
Just landed is a lovely Hyundai Palisade Ultimate with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.8L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, Android auto/Apple Car Play, head-up display, factory remote start, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, attention warning, lane departure, dual sunroofs, upgraded quilted leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$28,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$29,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
