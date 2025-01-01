2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span><br><span>- Winter tires included<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Just landed is a lovely Hyundai Palisade Ultimate with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.8L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, Android auto/Apple Car Play, head-up display, factory remote start, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, attention warning, lane departure, dual sunroofs, upgraded quilted leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$28,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$29,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

130,890 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE AWD - LTHR! 7 PASS! 360 CAM! HUD! DUAL ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
12414825

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE AWD - LTHR! 7 PASS! 360 CAM! HUD! DUAL ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 12414825
  2. 12414825
  3. 12414825
  4. 12414825
  5. 12414825
  6. 12414825
  7. 12414825
  8. 12414825
  9. 12414825
  10. 12414825
  11. 12414825
  12. 12414825
  13. 12414825
  14. 12414825
  15. 12414825
  16. 12414825
  17. 12414825
  18. 12414825
  19. 12414825
  20. 12414825
  21. 12414825
  22. 12414825
  23. 12414825
  24. 12414825
  25. 12414825
  26. 12414825
  27. 12414825
  28. 12414825
  29. 12414825
  30. 12414825
  31. 12414825
  32. 12414825
  33. 12414825
  34. 12414825
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,890KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4402
  • Mileage 130,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Winter tires included


Just landed is a lovely Hyundai Palisade Ultimate with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.8L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, Android auto/Apple Car Play, head-up display, factory remote start, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, attention warning, lane departure, dual sunroofs, upgraded quilted leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$28,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$29,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 134,643 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SAFETY SENSE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SAFETY SENSE! 111,237 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF! 170,743 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE