Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

41,326 KM

Details Description Features

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8 Passenger PREFERRED | AWD | 8 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8 Passenger PREFERRED | AWD | 8 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 8153560
  2. 8153560
  3. 8153560
  4. 8153560
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8153560
  • Stock #: 61704A
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE8LU047968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 61704A
  • Mileage 41,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, AppleCarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | AWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6
Steel Graphite


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 115,910 KM
$43,426 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA 2....
 61,134 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 64,101 KM
$40,965 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory