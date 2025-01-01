Menu
Account
Sign In
Black 4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

118,372 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package

Watch This Vehicle
12437605

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12437605
  2. 12437605
  3. 12437605
  4. 12437605
  5. 12437605
  6. 12437605
  7. 12437605
  8. 12437605
  9. 12437605
  10. 12437605
  11. 12437605
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA6LH159554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64472A
  • Mileage 118,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO 6,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO 4,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO 7,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe