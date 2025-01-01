Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

69,807 KM

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0

12495907

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
69,807KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAAXLH148938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64524A
  • Mileage 69,807 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe