2020 Hyundai Sonata
Ultimate
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$29,591
+ taxes & licensing
22,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEH4J25LH005739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63062A
- Mileage 22,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Hyundai Sonata