2020 Hyundai Sonata

22,868 KM

Details Features

$29,591

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$29,591

+ taxes & licensing

22,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEH4J25LH005739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63062A
  • Mileage 22,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$29,591

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Sonata