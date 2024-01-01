Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD AWD, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Reviews: * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Hyundai Tucson

82,965 KM

$25,973

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$25,973

+ taxes & licensing

82,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL5LU119421

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63229A
  • Mileage 82,965 KM

2020 Hyundai Tucson TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD AWD, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

$25,973

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Tucson