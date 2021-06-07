Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

25,557 KM

Details

$31,697

+ tax & licensing
$31,697

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,697

+ taxes & licensing

25,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7271975
  • Stock #: 60649A
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU081310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 60649A
  • Mileage 25,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder
Gray

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

