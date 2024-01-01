Menu
Account
Sign In
URBAN | AUTO | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | URBAN | AUTO | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility I4 IVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2020 Hyundai Venue

91,881 KM

Details Description Features

$21,141

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban PKG - Denim Interior URBAN EDITION | AC | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban PKG - Denim Interior URBAN EDITION | AC | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10994120
  2. 10994120
  3. 10994120
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,141

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A35LU052545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,881 KM

Vehicle Description

URBAN | AUTO | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | URBAN | AUTO | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

4D Sport Utility I4 IVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Trend w/Urban PKG - Denim Interior URBAN EDITION | AC | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend w/Urban PKG - Denim Interior URBAN EDITION | AC | BLACK ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 91,881 KM $21,141 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 GL | FWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 GL | FWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 151,279 KM $15,795 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 GLA250 | 4MATIC | LEATHER | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 GLA250 | 4MATIC | LEATHER | NAVI | 11,219 KM $53,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,141

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Venue