2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk LOADED | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10350684
- Stock #: 169040A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBXXLD561932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,675 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 3.517 Axle Ratio, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Switches, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Class III Hitch Receiver, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Stop/Start System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Push-Button Start, Quick Order Package 27L Trailhawk Elite, Radio data system, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Safetytec Group, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Trailhawk Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 4WD 9-Speed Automatic
Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
