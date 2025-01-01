$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Limited AS IS Special
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Limited AS IS Special
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,225KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDX9LD582476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,225 KM
Vehicle Description
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock | One Owner | No accidents 126,691 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 REBEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 64,128 KM $58,204 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie Night Edition| 8 Ft Box | Diesel | No Accidents 49,810 KM $72,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wendell Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2020 Jeep Cherokee