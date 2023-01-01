Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Compass

45,373 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

North Latitude NAV/PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

North Latitude NAV/PANO

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

45,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572104
  • Stock #: 54965
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB7LT104209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition trade in with a clean CarFax. Rare Altitude package. 18x7–inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Cold Weather Group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Windshield wiper de–icer. Remote start. Premium Lighting Group. Power 8–way driver & manual 6–way passenger seats. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Power liftgate. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. GPS navigation. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 83,061 KM
$28,448 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 37,111 KM
$35,498 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 47,665 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory