2020 Jeep Gladiator

71,307 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon LOADED | MANUAL | DUAL TOPS | FRONT TRAIL CAMERA

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon LOADED | MANUAL | DUAL TOPS | FRONT TRAIL CAMERA

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544694
  • Stock #: 169840A
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL140954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,307 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 240-Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, 8 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Safety Group, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Alpine Premium Audio System, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Switch Group, Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Piece Fender Flares, Brake assist, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid, Cold Weather Group, Compass, Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, Delay-off headlights, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Top Group, Electronic Stability Control, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Forward-Facing Off-Road Trailcam, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Full-Length Premium Armrests, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Park Turn Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Rear Sliding Window, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel, Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top, Quick Order Package 23R, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, Safety Group, Security system, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Polished Black Aluminum.

Rubicon Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 6-Speed Manual
Firecracker Red Clearcoat



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

