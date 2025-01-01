2020 Kia Forte

Menu
4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

25,689 KM

Details Description Features

EX Limited AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |

12571163

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
25,689KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD6LE254392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
