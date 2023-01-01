$19,499+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio
EX
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
108,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10521069
- Stock #: 23441A
- VIN: 3KPA35AD5LE259654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,714 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
