2020 Kia Rio

108,714 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2020 Kia Rio

EX

Location

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

108,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521069
  • Stock #: 23441A
  • VIN: 3KPA35AD5LE259654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,714 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

