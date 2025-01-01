Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2020 Kia Rio

118,375 KM

$14,549

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio

12425352

2020 Kia Rio

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
118,375KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD1LE321442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,375 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Kia Rio