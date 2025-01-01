$14,549+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio
2020 Kia Rio
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$14,549
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,375KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD1LE321442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,375 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$14,549
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2020 Kia Rio