2020 Kia Rio5

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory warranty
Attention hatchback lovers, we've got one that's like new for an amazing deal! This fuel economic hatch is in immaculate condition in and out and has all the right equipment! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, car play, alloys, fog lights, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,995 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
