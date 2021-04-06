Menu
2020 Kia Rio5

6,264 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

EX SPORT - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

EX SPORT - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

6,264KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 2713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 6,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory warranty

Attention hatchback lovers, we've got one that's like new for an amazing deal! This fuel economic hatch is in immaculate condition in and out and has all the right equipment! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, car play, alloys, fog lights, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,995 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart Device Integration
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

