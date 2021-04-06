2020 Kia Rio5

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 6 , 2 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6887547

6887547 Stock #: 2713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 2713

Mileage 6,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Smart Device Integration Apple Car Play Electronic Stability Control ESC Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.