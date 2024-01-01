Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2020 Kia Sorento

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+

12047014

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA56LG688953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

