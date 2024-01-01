$22,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX
2020 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
42,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU8L7735822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,406 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2023 Kia Soul EX+ Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, CPO! 11,799 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | SUNROOF | CERTIFIED | GREAT PRICE | LOW KM'S 62,251 KM $28,601.50 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline PANORAMIC ROOF | AWD | COMFORTLINE | SAFETY CERTIFIED 72,824 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2020 Kia Soul