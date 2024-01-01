Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2020 Kia Soul

42,406 KM

Details

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

42,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU8L7735822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,406 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2020 Kia Soul