$15,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EX,Auto,A/C,GPS,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical crossover that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Soul EX, available now at Auto Expo Inc. This white Soul with a grey interior has only 120,000km on the odometer and is certified for your peace of mind.
The Soul EX is a fantastic choice for commuters and families alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a 4-cylinder engine, you can enjoy a smooth ride with plenty of cargo space. This particular Soul comes loaded with features, including heated seats and steering wheel, wireless charging, GPS navigation, and a rearview camera.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this Soul EX:
- Certified: Enjoy the peace of mind knowing this Soul has been thoroughly inspected and certified.
- New Tires & Brakes: Drive with confidence knowing you're behind the wheel of a Soul with brand new tires and brakes.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest Canadian days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Wireless Charger: Keep your phone charged on the go with the convenience of wireless charging.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a fantastic Kia Soul EX. Come visit us at Auto Expo Inc. today!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
