2020 Kia Sportage

62,422 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

EX Premium

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442520
  • Stock #: 23431A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC2L7678643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

