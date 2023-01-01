$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
EX Premium
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
62,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10442520
- Stock #: 23431A
- VIN: KNDPNCAC2L7678643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23431A
- Mileage 62,422 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8