OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2020 Kia Sportage

76,542 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC2L7778132

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 24285A
  Mileage 76,542 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2020 Kia Sportage