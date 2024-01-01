Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2020 Kia Sportage

72,581 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC4L7807923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25103A
  • Mileage 72,581 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX 72,581 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 201,406 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX 82,401 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage