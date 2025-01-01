Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Sportage

105,896 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13325360

2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 13325360
  2. 13325360
  3. 13325360
  4. 13325360
  5. 13325360
  6. 13325360
  7. 13325360
  8. 13325360
  9. 13325360
  10. 13325360
  11. 13325360
  12. 13325360
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC3L7674216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD 105,896 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2020 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 71,593 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AUTO 123,931 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2020 Kia Sportage