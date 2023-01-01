$28,449+ tax & licensing
$28,449
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
EX Pano 1 Owner
$28,449
+ taxes & licensing
83,061KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9547717
- Stock #: 54958
- VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7764725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54958
- Mileage 83,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Fantastic condition 1 owner no accident trade. Panoramic roof. Heated seats and steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lane assist. All Wheel Drive.
Vehicle Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
