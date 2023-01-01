Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

83,061 KM

$28,449

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

EX Pano 1 Owner

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

83,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547717
  • Stock #: 54958
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7764725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic condition 1 owner no accident trade. Panoramic roof. Heated seats and steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lane assist. All Wheel Drive.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

519-893-1501

