2020 Lincoln Nautilus

$49,377 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9022540

9022540 Stock #: UK1973

UK1973 VIN: 2LMPJ8K92LBL08344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mocha

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,535 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver and passenger seat memory Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 13 Driver and passenger knee airbags Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 72 L Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,412 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Front Hip Room: 1,433 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,682 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate SYNC 3 Wheelbase: 2,849 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,948 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm Curb weight: 1,953 kg SYNC 3 911 Assist Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Revel Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Overall Width: 2,184 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Overall Length: 4,826 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Panoramic Vista Roof Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation : Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required) Sync Applink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.