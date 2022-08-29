$49,377+ tax & licensing
$49,377
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$49,377
+ taxes & licensing
33,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9022540
- Stock #: UK1973
- VIN: 2LMPJ8K92LBL08344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mocha
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today in Kitchener.
This 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. With a smooth ride and unbeatable interior quality and feel, this 2020 Nautilus leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 33,535 kms. It's mocha in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver and passenger seat memory
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,682 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
Wheelbase: 2,849 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,948 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm
Curb weight: 1,953 kg
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Revel
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Overall Width: 2,184 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Overall Length: 4,826 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Panoramic Vista Roof Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Forward Collision Mitigation : Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Sync Applink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
