2020 Mazda CX-30

35,478 KM

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2020 Mazda CX-30

2020 Mazda CX-30

GX 1 Owner No Accident

2020 Mazda CX-30

GX 1 Owner No Accident

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

35,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10023540
  Stock #: 55075
  VIN: 3MVDMBB7XLM137085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55075
  • Mileage 35,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. 2.0L SKYACTIVE. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Automatic and in like new condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

