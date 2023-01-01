Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

95,627 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Hatchback *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Hatchback *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1699401879
  2. 1699401880
  3. 1699401879
  4. 1699401879
  5. 1699401880
  6. 1699401880
  7. 1699401879
  8. 1699401878
  9. 1699401878
  10. 1699401878
  11. 1699401879
  12. 1699401878
  13. 1699401878
  14. 1699401878
  15. 1699401879
  16. 1699401878
  17. 1699401876
  18. 1699401879
  19. 1699401878
  20. 1699401877
  21. 1699401878
  22. 1699401879
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,627KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638480
  • Stock #: 22835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22835
  • Mileage 95,627 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 88,917 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 75,728 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 95,627 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory