Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

69,361 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9602338
  2. 9602338
  3. 9602338
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,361KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9602338
  • Stock #: 3485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3485
  • Mileage 69,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- AWD


Here comes a versatile Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD for a great price! This spacious crossover is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB, A/C, key-less entry, alarm and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC


* Previous daily rental *


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 75,844 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 81,563 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 214,784 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory