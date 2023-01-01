$24,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES AWD - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9602338
- Stock #: 3485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3485
- Mileage 69,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- AWD
Here comes a versatile Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD for a great price! This spacious crossover is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB, A/C, key-less entry, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
* Previous daily rental *
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.