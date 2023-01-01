2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9602338

9602338 Stock #: 3485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3485

Mileage 69,361 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.