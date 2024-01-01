$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan 370Z
Sport Auto
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 29,000 original km's. Super clean with great options. Hard to find in this condition. This vehicle looks and drives like new.
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified.
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.
