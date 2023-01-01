2020 Nissan Kicks

$23,908 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 8 7 5 K M Used

10656252 Stock #: NK5190A

NK5190A VIN: 3N1CP5CV5LL553413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,875 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,295 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Head Room: 977 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,204 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear Collision Mitigation Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Active Emergency Braking Rear Leg Room: 844 mm Max cargo capacity: 915 L Overall height: 1,586 mm Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm

