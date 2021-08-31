$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This 2020 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is for sale today.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of sameness for compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 16,878 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S is packed with unbelievable value. Fog lights, power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, and intelligent automatic emergency braking make sure you stay safe on the road while remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected and in the know. All this inside a lovely Nissan Kicks package makes this a great deal. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - 30-Day/2,000-Kilometer Comprehensive Coverage - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan! o~o