2020 Nissan Kicks

8008809 Stock #: NK4358A

NK4358A VIN: 3N1CP5DV0LL496696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,711 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Dark chrome grille Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Blind Spot Monitor Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,295 mm Leatherette dash trim SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 977 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear Collision Mitigation Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Active Emergency Braking Rear Leg Room: 844 mm Max cargo capacity: 915 L Overall height: 1,586 mm Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm Curb weight: 1,212 kg

