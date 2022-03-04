2020 Nissan Kicks

$27,786 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 9 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8637986

8637986 Stock #: UK1946

UK1946 VIN: 3N1CP5CV2LL499147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red / Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1946

Mileage 26,941 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,295 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Head Room: 977 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,204 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear Collision Mitigation Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Active Emergency Braking Rear Leg Room: 844 mm Max cargo capacity: 915 L Overall height: 1,586 mm Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.