Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well optioned

Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$25,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2020 Nissan Murano

67,457 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START!

11939079

2020 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,457KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4261
  • Mileage 67,457 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well optioned


Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$25,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Birds Eye View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

