$27,008+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV200
S
2020 Nissan NV200
S
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$27,008
+ taxes & licensing
92,064KM
Used
VIN 3N6CM0KNXLK706509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2258
- Mileage 92,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Mobile Office Console, Wide Swing Doors, Bluetooth Calling, Power Windows, Power Doors!
This 2020 Nissan NV200 gives modern workers a modern choice of a compact work van. This 2020 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.This van has 92,064 kms. It's fresh powder in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
This 2020 Nissan NV200 gives modern workers a modern choice of a compact work van. This 2020 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.This van has 92,064 kms. It's fresh powder in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NV200's trim level is S. This NV200 S is a smart, capable cargo van for businesses on a budget. It comes with two cup holders, an AM/FM CD audio system with a 5 inch monitor, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free phone system, power windows and locks, power side mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, a fold-down passenger's seat with seatback tray table, mobile office style center console with file folder and laptop storage, passenger side under seat slide out storage tray, rear view camera, 40/60 split rear cargo doors with 180-degree maximum opening range, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mobile Office Console, Wide Swing Doors, Bluetooth Calling, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Profile: 60
Silver grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Audio system memory card slot
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Silver steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,303 mm
Overall Width: 1,730 mm
Overall height: 1,872 mm
Curb weight: 1,487 kg
Overall Length: 4,733 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,474 L
Front Head Room: 1,059 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Bluetooth calling
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg
Mobile Office Console
Wide Swing Doors
Wheelbase: 2,925 mm
2020 Nissan NV200