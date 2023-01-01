$34,508+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$34,508
+ taxes & licensing
36,348KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2CM1LC635079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2220
- Mileage 36,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $35888 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $34508!
With its bold exterior styling and impressive driving dynamics, the Nissan Pathfinder does more than just look the part of a capable SUV for both on and off-road. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This low mileage SUV has just 36,348 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking for safety and driver assistance. An 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected along with tech features like Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start and keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, driver seat memory settings, and 120V household style power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Hands Free Liftgate, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $224.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $46755 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Automatic Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Overall Width: 1,963 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Curb weight: 2,036 kg
Hands Free Power Liftgate
NissanConnect Services
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length : 5,042 mm
Overall height : 1,914 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
6 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Hands Free Liftgate
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$34,508
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2020 Nissan Pathfinder